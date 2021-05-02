Campion Asset Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

ZTS opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

