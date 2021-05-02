Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.14.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

