Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,994,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

