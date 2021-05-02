Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,420.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,149.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

