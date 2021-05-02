Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.31. Target posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.26. 1,802,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

