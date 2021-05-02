BIZZCOIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79,854.00 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $79,854.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZ is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

