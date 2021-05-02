Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $237.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $934.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $941.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $991.63 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 407,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

