Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $468,908.96 and $421,624.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,605,676 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

