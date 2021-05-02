Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Drops By 30.8%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $728,989.04.

OTCMKTS:COSM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, prescription and non-prescription derivatives of cannabis products, over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, nursery, dietary products, and vitamin supplements.

