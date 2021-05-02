CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 58.7% in April

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CVVUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
