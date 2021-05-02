CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 58.7% in April

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CVVUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

