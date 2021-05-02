Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Expands By 50.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $$35.37 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.
Clicks Group Company Profile
