Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Expands By 50.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $$35.37 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

