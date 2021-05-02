$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cerner reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CERN stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

