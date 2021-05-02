Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $259,000 in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,496 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TRC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

