Belvedere Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 116,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 277,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,776,000.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

