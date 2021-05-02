Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 590.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 117,865 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

