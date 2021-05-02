STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

