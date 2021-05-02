STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.
NYSE STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
