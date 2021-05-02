Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.52. 1,863,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

