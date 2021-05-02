Ledyard National Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

