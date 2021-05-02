Clarius Group LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.07. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

