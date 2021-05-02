Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,489 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.10% of Inphi worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 8,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after buying an additional 907,553 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at $134,677,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inphi by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $108,382,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.69. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

