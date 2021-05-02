WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $44.17 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,888 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $44,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

