Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $122.58 million and $5.80 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,702.47 or 0.03000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00055736 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00312658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.