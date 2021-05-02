Bitblocks (BBK) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.77 or 1.00030563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040524 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00218788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 267,852,510 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

