$2.05 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 709,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56. VMware has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

