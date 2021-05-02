HeartBout (HB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $455,272.97

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $455,272.97 and $13,114.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00848998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.08 or 0.08681012 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.