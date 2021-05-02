Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,514 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $35,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 388,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $298,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

