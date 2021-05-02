SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,049 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 2.59% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $76,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

