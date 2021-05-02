Ledyard National Bank Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

