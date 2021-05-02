Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Radius Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Radius Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.