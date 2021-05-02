NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

