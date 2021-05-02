Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 18,258 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.