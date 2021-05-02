Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 471 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $313.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

