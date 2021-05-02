Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $394.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.