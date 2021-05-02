Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

