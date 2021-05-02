Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

