Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Drops By 36.2%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of CAHPF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

