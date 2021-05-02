Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.