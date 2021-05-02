Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Increases By 45.3%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,400 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 2,226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,234.4 days.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. Boralex has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

