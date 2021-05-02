Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.
MPW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 4,421,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.
In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.