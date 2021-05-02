Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

MPW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 4,421,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.