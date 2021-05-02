Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

