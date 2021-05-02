Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

EPD stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

