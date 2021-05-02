First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.01 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

