Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

