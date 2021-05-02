Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.