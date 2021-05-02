Versant Capital Management Inc Has $448,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $101.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.