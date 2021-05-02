Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,404 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

