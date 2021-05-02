nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 960,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

