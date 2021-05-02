Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.84 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $678,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29.

