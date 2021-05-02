Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after buying an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCOV stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.