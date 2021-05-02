Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

